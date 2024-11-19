Hamas negotiators 'not in Doha' but political office not closed: Qatar

"A decision to close down the office permanently is a decision that you will hear about from us directly," says foreign ministry spokesperson
Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal speaks during an interview with Reuters in Doha, Qatar, October 5, 2024. — Reuters
Hamas negotiators are not in Doha but the Palestinian militant group's office there has not been permanently closed, Qatar said on Tuesday.
"The leaders of Hamas that are within the negotiating team are now not in Doha," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said, adding: "The decision to...close down the office permanently, is a decision that you will hear about from us directly."
Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, had been engaged in months of fruitless negotiations for a truce in the Gaza war, which would include a hostage and prisoner release deal.
But the Gulf state, which has hosted the Palestinian militant group since 2012, with Washington's blessing, announced earlier this month it was pausing its mediation efforts.
"The mediation process right now...is suspended unless we take a decision to reverse that which is based on the positions of both sides," Ansari said on Tuesday.
"The office of Hamas in Doha was created for the sake of the mediation process. Obviously, when there is no mediation process, the office itself doesn't have any function," he added, declining to confirm whether Qatar had asked Hamas officials to leave.