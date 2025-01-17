Hamas confirms Gaza ceasefire obstacles resolved; hostage release to begin as scheduled

A view of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip on January 17. Photo: Reuters

Hamas said on Friday that obstacles that arose in relation to the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement have been resolved, according to a statement issued by the group. From the Israel side, the prime minister's office confirmed that truce and hostage release deal is expected to begin as originally scheduled on Sunday,

The Israeli cabinet, however, is yet to vote on and approve the deal — a step that is necessary to make it official.

"Pending approval by the Security Cabinet and the Government, and the agreement taking effect, the release of the hostages will be implemented according to the planned framework in which the hostages are expected to be released on Sunday," Israel's prime minister office said after hours of uncertainty over the timing of final cabinet approval of the deal.

Two French-Israelis are expected to be among the first hostages that will be freed by Hamas, said France's President Emmanuel Macron, who is currently in Beirut.