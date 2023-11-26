UAE

Hamas confirms 4 senior leaders killed by Israel

The commander of its northern brigade, Ahmed Al Ghandour, was among the four killed

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 2:38 PM

Hamas' military wing on Sunday confirmed the commander of its northern brigade, Ahmed Al Ghandour, and three other senior leaders had been killed during Israel's offensive.

In a statement, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said Ghandour was a member of its military council and named three other leaders who had died, including Ayman Siyyam, who Israeli media reports said was head of the Brigades' rocket-firing units.

