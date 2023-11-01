UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Hamas chief says Israeli hostages exposed to same 'death, destruction' as Palestinians

The group has told mediators that it was necessary for the 'massacre' to stop

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By Reuters

Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 6:10 PM

The leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday that Israeli hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.

Hamas has told mediators that it was necessary for the "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision makers, Ismail Haniyeh said in a recorded video message.

ALSO READ:


More news from World