Hamas chief killed: Iran declares 3 days of mourning; Khamenei says it’s ‘duty to take revenge’

The star-studded live video call, which lasted over three hours, focused on how and why white men should help elect Harris in the presidential election against Trump
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.
"With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself, and we consider it our duty to seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a statement carried by official news agency IRNA.
Iran declared three days of mourning.
He also said in a statement on X, "Following this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, it is our duty to take revenge."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards also announced the death, saying Haniyeh's residence in Tehran was hit and he was killed along with a bodyguard.
Iranian media said the 2am (2230 GMT) strike targeted "the special residences for war veterans in north Tehran" where Haniyeh was staying.
Haniyeh had travelled to Tehran to attend Tuesday's swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pezeshkian vowed to make Israel "regret" Haniyeh's killing.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity, honour, pride and dignity, and make the terrorist invaders regret their cowardly action," Pezeshkian said in a post.
An "official and public" funeral ceremony for Haniyeh will be held in Tehran on Thursday before his body is flown to Qatar for burial on Friday, Hamas said.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas condemned Haniyeh's killing as a "cowardly act". Palestinian factions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank called for a general strike and protest marches across the territory.
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)
ALSO READ:
The star-studded live video call, which lasted over three hours, focused on how and why white men should help elect Harris in the presidential election against Trump
The nine-year-old girl died in hospital early Tuesday and two victims who died in the "ferocious" stabbing spree on Monday were also girls, aged six and seven, says Merseyside Police
Polio is now endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but more than 30 countries are still listed as subject to outbreaks, including Gaza's neighbours Egypt and Israel, according to the WHO
Our first obesity drugs will come to the market significantly faster than people are expecting, potentially by 2028, says Swiss drugmaker CEO Thomas Schinecker
Those taking this type 2 diabetes drug were up to 68 per cent less likely to receive prescriptions for smoking cessation medication and up to 21 per cent less likely to receive smoking cessation counselling
The trial results provide the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders
Tensions have surged on Israel's northern border after a rocket strike on the annexed Golan Heights
Violence erupted after student rallies against civil service job quotas this month and death toll includes several police officers