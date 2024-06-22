E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Haj 2024: Egypt to prosecute travel agents for 'fraudulent' trips

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had warned about such companies that have been advertising unauthorised services on social media platforms

By AFP & Web Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:57 PM

Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:58 PM

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday ordered that 16 tourism companies be stripped of their licences and referred their managers to the public prosecutor's office for illegally taking pilgrims to Mecca, the cabinet said.

"The prime minister has ordered the licenses of these companies to be revoked, their managers to be referred to the public prosecutor and the imposition of a fine to benefit the families of the pilgrims who died because of them," the cabinet said in a statement.


In April, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had cautioned pilgrims about fraudulent and Haj companies and reiterated that a valid Haj visa was required to perform the pilgrimage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


It had warned about such companies that have been advertising unauthorised services on social media platforms for Haj 2024.

ALSO READ:



More news from World