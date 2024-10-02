German minister voices 'anger' at anti-Israel demonstrations

The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Germany's interior minister on Wednesday expressed anger over anti-Israel street rallies that celebrated Iran's large-scale missile attack on its sworn enemy the previous night.
Nancy Faeser warned that police would crack down on demonstrations in support of Palestinian militant group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah, which are both backed by Iran.
Dozens took to the streets of Berlin in joy shortly after Tehran late on Tuesday launched a direct attack on Israel, firing what it said were 200 missiles and sending civilians rushing into shelters.
"I am filled with consternation and angry that such a form of violence is being celebrated," Faeser told journalists.
"Any act that glorifies and supports Hamas or Hezbollah in Germany is punishable, even on the streets."
She added that, as the Middle East conflict rages on, German security services were closely monitoring the "possible effects on the security situation in Germany.
"The threat posed by Islamist, anti-Semitic and anti-Israel acts is high," she said.
"We are particularly aware of the radicalisation and emotionalisation of people in the Islamist scene, and we have already seen the effects on the streets."
Bild daily reported that dozens took to the streets of Berlin in joy, many wearing Palestinian scarves and some waving Lebanese flags, and shouting "resistance".
Israel on Wednesday vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing the missiles, and Tehran warned it would launch an even bigger attack if targeted.
