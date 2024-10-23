German foreign minister warns Lebanon 'on brink of collapse'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in Beirut, Lebanon, on October 23, 2024. — Reuters

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned on Wednesday that "Lebanon is on the brink of collapse" as she arrived in the war-torn country for a visit.

As Israel clashes with militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, she also said that "any deliberate attack on UN peacekeepers violates international humanitarian law".

Baerbock was on her 12th trip to the Middle East since the Hamas attack of October 7 last year set off Israel's war in Gaza and now against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"The humanitarian situation in Lebanon is becoming more desperate by the day," she said at the start of her trip, which Berlin had not previously announced because of security concerns.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing with their last belongings, children are being separated from their parents, hospitals are working at the limit of their capacity.

"Lebanon is on the brink of collapse."

She said Hamas allies Hezbollah are "hiding behind civilians and continuing to fire rockets at Israel" but also cautioned that Israel must operate within "the narrow limits of the right to self-defence and international humanitarian law".

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon has accused Israel of attacking its peacekeepers multiple times in recent weeks.