German foreign minister to visit UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel on Middle East trip

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 6:34 PM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Israel on a Middle East trip starting on Friday, a ministry statement said on Thursday.

Talks will focus on the release of German hostages, the humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to prevent the spread of the conflict in the region among others.

