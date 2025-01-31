Gaza: Who are the 3 Israeli hostages to be released on Saturday?

Photo: AFP

Israeli hostage Yarden Bibas, held in Gaza by Hamas for nearly 16 months, is one of three men set for release on Saturday – without his wife and two children, whose fate remains unknown.

Franco-Israeli Ofer Kalderon and US-Israeli Keith Siegel are also due to be freed under a January 19 ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

This is what we know about the three men.

Bibas, 35, is expected to be released without his wife Shiri or his two children – Kfir, the youngest hostage who was eight and a half months old at the time of his capture on October 7, 2023, and his brother Ariel, then four.

Photo: Reuters

Hamas says the boys and their mother were killed in an Israeli air strike in November 2023, but Israel has not confirmed their deaths.

They are the only woman and children to be listed for release during the first phase of the ceasefire deal, but Israel has said eight of the 33 hostages are dead, without specifying who.

Yarden Bibas was filmed with a bloodied head as gunmen took him from Nir Oz kibbutz during Hamas's October 7 attack.

His in-laws, Yossi and Margit Silberman, were killed in the attack when their home was set ablaze.

Before the attack, the Bibas family had been planning to move from Nir Oz to the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967 and later annexed, to escape rocket fire from Gaza.

A welder by trade, he proposed to his wife in Italy and was known for his love of good food, according to Israeli campaign group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon was seized along with his son Erez, 12, and daughter Sahar, 16, from Nir Oz kibbutz. The two children were released during a week-long Gaza truce in November 2023.

Photo: Reuters

He is a carpenter and a skilled mountain biker, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.