E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Gaza war: UN envoy condemns 'deadly air strikes by Israel' in humanitarian zone

40 people were killed in the attack, the civil defence agency in the territory said

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 3:55 PM

A United Nations envoy condemned an Israeli air strike on a humanitarian zone in war-ravaged Gaza on Tuesday that the territory's civil defence agency said killed 40 people.

"I strongly condemn today's deadly air strikes by Israel on a densely populated area in an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis where displaced people were sheltering," the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, said in a statement.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Israel said it targeted a Hamas command centre, but Wennesland said international humanitarian law "must be upheld at all times", while stressing that "civilians must never be used as human shields".

ALSO READ:


More news from World