Gaza war: UAE condemns Israeli attack on World Central Kitchen team

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli force's attack that hit the World Central Kitchen team, a partner of the country in strengthening the humanitarian response to civilians in northern Gaza.
An airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.
The UAE held Israel fully responsible for this dangerous development, and called for an urgent, independent and transparent investigation, and punishment of those who have committed this heinous crime in contravention of international humanitarian law.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its deep regret for the loss of life, and conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and their countries, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
The Ministry stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire, and avoiding the targeting of civilians, organisations, civilian facilities, and relief organisations.
The Ministry also urged to desist from imposing restrictions on humanitarian aid, and using food as a weapon, and to immediately provide protection to humanitarian relief personnel without delay.
