Gaza war: Israeli airstrike in West Bank kills Hamas commander

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 10:01 AM

An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank killed a Hamas commander on Saturday, Hamas media reported, while Palestinian news agency WAFA said four other people were also killed.

The identities of the others were not clear, WAFA said.

The Israeli military said it had carried out an airstrike against a militant cell around the West Bank city of Tulkarm. Hamas media said a vehicle carrying fighters had been struck and that one of the commanders of its Tulkarm brigades was killed.

It can be noted that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian group Hamas said on July 31, describing the strike as a "severe escalation" that would not achieve its goals.