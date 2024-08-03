E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Gaza war: Israeli airstrike in West Bank kills Hamas commander

Palestinian news agency WAFA said four other people were also killed

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 10:01 AM

An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank killed a Hamas commander on Saturday, Hamas media reported, while Palestinian news agency WAFA said four other people were also killed.

The identities of the others were not clear, WAFA said.


The Israeli military said it had carried out an airstrike against a militant cell around the West Bank city of Tulkarm. Hamas media said a vehicle carrying fighters had been struck and that one of the commanders of its Tulkarm brigades was killed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


It can be noted that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian group Hamas said on July 31, describing the strike as a "severe escalation" that would not achieve its goals.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing in ceremony for the country's new president Masoud Pezeshkian, and said it was investigating.

ALSO READ:


More news from World
Kenya reports first mpox case

world

Kenya reports first mpox case

It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths

world