Gaza war: Israel rescues 4 hostages kidnapped from music festival, military says

They were taken to hospital for medical checks

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 3:08 PM

Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, the military said.

The four hostages, three men and one woman, had been kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7 and were taken to hospital for medical checks, the military said.


More to follow

