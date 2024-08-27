Gaza war: Hostage rescued by Israeli forces after 'complex operation'

Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point
The Israeli military said its forces rescued an Israeli hostage in southern Gaza on Tuesday after a "complex operation".
Kaid Alkadi, a 52-year-old Israeli Bedouin, was abducted during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the military said in a statement.
"Kaid AlKadi was rescued... in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said.
"He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks to a hospital."
Alkadi is a resident of Rahat, a predominantly Arab town, and on October 7 he was working as a guard at a warehouse in southern Israel when he was abducted.
