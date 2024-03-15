UAE

Gaza war: Hamas proposes permanent ceasefire with hostage-prisoner exchange

The releases shall include 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 10:39 AM

Last updated: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 10:42 AM

Hamas has presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators which includes a first stage of releasing Israeli women, children, elderly, and the ill hostages in exchange for the release of 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, according to a proposal seen by Reuters.

The releases would include 100 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and the release of Israeli "female recruits".

Hamas said it would agree on a date for a permanent ceasefire after the initial exchange of hostages and prisoners, according to the proposal.

A deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza would be agreed upon after the first stage, Hamas said in its proposal.

The militant group said all detainees from both sides would be released in a second stage of the plan.

