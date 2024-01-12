Gaza war: Death toll rises to 23,700, says health ministry

In a speech, Trump mocks Biden as a stutterer and slams both Haley and DeSantis as soft on border security
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday at least 23,708 have been killed in the territory in nearly 100 days of war between Palestinian militants and Israel.
The ministry said it had registered 60,005 wounded since war erupted on October 7, while scores remain trapped under the rubble.
