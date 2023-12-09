UAE

Gaza war: Death toll rises to 17,700, Hamas-run health ministry says

48,780 people have also been wounded in the war, a spokesman said

By AFP

A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing above buildings during Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. — AFP
A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing above buildings during Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. — AFP

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 9:03 PM

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said on Saturday the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war had risen to at least 17,700 in the Palestinian territory.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra added that 48,780 people had also been wounded in the war.

