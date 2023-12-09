Gaza war: Death toll rises to 17,700, Hamas-run health ministry says

As Pakistan cracks down on illegal migrants, nearly half a million Afghans have left, minister says
Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says 10 Afghans who were taking part in politics to be deported despite being in the country legally
The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said on Saturday the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war had risen to at least 17,700 in the Palestinian territory.
Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra added that 48,780 people had also been wounded in the war.
ALSO READ:
Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says 10 Afghans who were taking part in politics to be deported despite being in the country legally
He was undergoing treatment for diabetes in a private hospital for three months
A preliminary investigation found that she fired a pump-action shotgun which she had brought to the school in a tube for carrying papers
Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Holy book
The quake was at a depth of 48 kilometres and triggered a tsunami warning
It bridges the chasm between theoretical knowledge and practical application and instils a lifelong learning mindset that stays through the prime of productivity
Large-scale clean energy projects are moving the dial on climate change mitigation efforts in the UAE, according to Al Mazrouei
Device can play music from your favourite apps