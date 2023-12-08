Gaza war: Death toll rises to 17,487, says Hamas-run health ministry

Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 8:01 PM

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Friday the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 17,487 in the Palestinian territory.

Announcing the new figure, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said: "Every day we are losing dozens of wounded due to a lack of care and delay in getting them out of Gaza."

