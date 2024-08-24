Gaza war: Ceasefire talks set to resume in Cairo as fighting rages

Smoke rises as Israeli troops target a building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on August 22. Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 4:51 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 4:55 PM

Negotiators geared up for a crucial weekend of Gaza ceasefire talks, as Hamas said it was sending delegates to Cairo but would not participate in the discussions, and fighting raged in the Palestinian territory.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent months trying to broker an end to the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel.

The war, sparked by Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, has devastated Gaza, displaced nearly all of its population at least once and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The White House said progress had been made at the latest round this week, although the possible permanent presence of Israeli troops along the Gaza-Egypt border has emerged as a major sticking point.

Previous bouts of optimism during months of on-off ceasefire and hostage release negotiations have always proven unfounded.

A senior Hamas official said a delegation from the group was heading to Cairo, but that they would not engage in the talks. Instead, they would meet with senior Egyptian officials for updates on the negotiations.

The delegation would "be briefed... but this does not mean it will take part in the negotiations", the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said Hamas would insist Israel withdraw all its forces from all of Gaza, including "from the border area with Egypt", known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

Biden plan

The basis of the talks is a framework which US President Joe Biden outlined on May 31, and which he described as an Israeli proposal.

A second Hamas official on Saturday reiterated that "the leadership of Hamas, including its leader Yahya Sinwar" had already agreed to the Biden plan and want it put into effect without "amendment of its wording."

The three-phase plan outlined by Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council would initially see hostages exchanged for Palestinians in Israeli jails during what Biden called a "full and complete ceasefire" lasting six weeks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since insisted on keeping troops along the corridor, arguing Israel needs to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its strength by smuggling in arms from Egypt.

The White House said CIA chief William Burns was among US officials taking part in the Cairo talks, alongside the heads of Israel's spy agency and domestic security service.

An Egyptian source close to the talks said the United States was "discussing with mediators new proposals to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas".

The source said Sunday's "enlarged round of negotiations" would be a "pivotal step in formulating an agreement that will be announced if Washington can pressure Netanyahu."