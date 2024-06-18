Gaza war: 25 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Friends and relatives of the victims, who are among millions of Asians who live and work in the wealthy Gulf to remit money to their families, were in shock at the tragedy
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 37,372 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Hamas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The toll includes at least 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,452 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
ALSO READ:
Friends and relatives of the victims, who are among millions of Asians who live and work in the wealthy Gulf to remit money to their families, were in shock at the tragedy
Around 250 to 300 offshore gambling firms are operating in the country without a licence, says chief gaming regulator
Around 40 Indians died in the blaze, which also killed at least 9 other people in Mangaf city
Users will no longer be able to track the likes of other users to figure out their interests or political leanings
Official in Rajasthan says some blends of MDH and Everest contain high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide
More than 50 people were injured in the incident, which occurred early on Wednesday morning
All Muslims are expected to complete the Haj to the holy city of at least once in their lives if they have the means to do so
As of late on Monday, around 1.5 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad, most of them by air: The official Saudi Press Agency