Gaza war: 11 dead in Israeli strike on house, rescuers say

Israeli forces carried out similar strikes in some other parts of the Hamas-run territory overnight, killing at least 10 people

By AFP

Smoke rises from an explosion in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, as seen from Israel on September 11. Photo: Reuter
Smoke rises from an explosion in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, as seen from Israel on September 11. Photo: Reuter

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 4:43 PM

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Saturday that an overnight Israeli air strike hit a house in Gaza City where displaced Palestinians had taken refuge, killing 11 people, including women and children.

"We have recovered the bodies of 11 martyrs, including four children and three women, after an Israeli warplane hit a three-storey house of the Bustan family," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.


He said the strike took place at around 1am (2am UAE time) and that the house was located near the Shujaiya school in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood of eastern Gaza City.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Several families had taken refuge in the house targeted with a single missile without any prior warning," Bassal said, adding that many others were wounded.

In an earlier statement, Bassal said rescuers were continuing to search for the missing.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the strike.

Bassal said Israeli forces carried out similar strikes in some other parts of the Hamas-run territory overnight, killing at least 10 people.

Five people were killed in northwestern Gaza City when an air strike hit a group of people near Dar Al-Arqam school, he said.

Three others were killed in a strike in the Al-Mawasi area of the southern Khan Yunis governorate, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge, Bassal added.

