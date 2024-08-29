Gaza: UAE restores operation of damaged, destroyed water networks

Palestinian children queue at a water distribution point in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP file

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 4:03 PM

Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3' has commenced the restoration and operation of damaged and destroyed water networks in northern Gaza.

This initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Gaza Municipality, as part of the UAE's efforts to provide urgent humanitarian solutions and funding to restore the functionality of water wells and reservoirs in the northern region.

Through Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3,' the UAE aims to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the residents of northern Gaza by repairing water lines, networks, and wells across various areas.

A significant number of water facilities have been affected, with 60 wells destroyed, desalination plants out of operation, main water networks damaged, and water contamination leading to a severe shortage.

The project aims to deliver water to densely populated areas, reduce pollution, and provide a healthy environment. The UAE is funding the project to repair water lines and maintain parts of the water supply networks throughout most of northern Gaza, ensuring easier access to water for residents and alleviating their daily struggle to obtain it.

As part of Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3,' the UAE continues to support municipalities in Gaza. Previously, the UAE implemented a project to repair wells and water tanks in Khan Younis, alleviating the burden on the municipality after its water networks were damaged, leaving it in a state of crisis.

The UAE has established six desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, with a total capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, supplying water to over 600,000 people in Gaza, with a total of 130 million gallons delivered to date.