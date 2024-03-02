Gaza: More than 30,000 killed in Israeli attacks since war began on Oct 7

The Ukrainian president says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war with Russia
The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday the wartime death toll in the Palestinian territory had reached 30,320 after 92 new fatalities were recorded in the previous 24 hours.
The ministry also said 71,533 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war broke out on October 7.
ALSO READ:
The Ukrainian president says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war with Russia
Herbert Fritz, a veteran far-right extremist and co-founder of a minor far-right party, was arrested last year accused of spying
It causes panic as residents in several cities and villages feel the quake, no reports of damage or injuries
In his march to a White House rematch with Joe Biden, the former president beats Nikki Haley in her home state, South Carolina
He also expresses concern about escalating violence in the east region of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
Spokesperson says authorities gave an ultimatum to the mother of the opposition leader to agree to a secret funeral
A PTI leader says he challenged the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other members of the Election Commission