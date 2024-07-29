E-Paper

Gaza health ministry declares polio epidemic, blames Israel's attacks

Earlier, the World Health Organisation said it would be sending more than one million polio vaccines to Gaza

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:47 PM

Gaza’s health ministry declared a polio epidemic across the Palestinian enclave, blaming Israel’s attacks.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation said it would be sending more than one million polio vaccines to Gaza to be administered over the coming weeks to prevent children being infected after the virus was detected in sewage samples.


