Bahrain suspends economic relations with Israel, parliament confirms

The Israeli ambassador has left Bahrain, while his Bahraini counterpart has also returned

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 5:57 PM

Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 6:50 PM

The Council of Representatives of Bahrain on Thursday announced that the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain has left the country and the Bahraini ambassador to Israel has returned. Economic relations with Israel have also been suspended, it added.

In a statement, the council said the decision confirms Bahrain’s firm position in supporting the Palestinian cause and upholding the rights of the Palestinian people.

