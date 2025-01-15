Gaza ceasefire in Israel-Hamas deal to begin on January 19, Qatar confirms

Photo: Screengrab/X

After months of back and forth, mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US have finally cracked a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has announced on Wednesday.

The leader is now announcing details of the ceasefire deal, saying that it will be effective from January 19, and that Phase 1 will last for 42 days.

The US President Joe Biden also said on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal that will end the fighting in Gaza and surge humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

"Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much needed-humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

Biden, in a press conference on Wednesday said that "ceasefire will continue" as long as negotiations continue. He added that Israel will negotiate the second phase of the deal in the next six weeks.