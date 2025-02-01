Gaza ceasefire: Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli jails arrive in Ramallah

A former Palestinian prisoner released by Israel is greeted by his mother upon his arrival in Ramallah on buses of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Buses carrying released Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons arrived on Saturday in West Bank's Ramallah, live television footage showed.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group had on Friday said that Israel will free 183 prisoners after previously announcing that 90 prisoners would be freed.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas released all three Israeli hostages in the fourth exchange of the ceasefire deal, ahead of the expected release of 183 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

After holding them hostage for more than 15 months, Hamas in Gaza began releasing captives on January 19, as the first phase of a ceasefire with Israel took effect.

Hamas have so far handed over 18 hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, many of them women and minors.

Hamas took a total of 251 people hostage in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which started the Gaza war. Of those, 76 remain in Gaza, including at least 34 the military says are dead.