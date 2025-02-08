Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Israel complete fifth hostage-prisoner exchange

Photo: Reuters

Israel and Hamas completed their fifth hostage-prisoner swap under a fragile Gaza ceasefire deal on Saturday, with the frail, disoriented appearance of the three freed Israelis sparking dismay among their relatives.

Out of the 183 inmates released by Israel in return, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said seven required hospitalisation, decrying "brutality" and mistreatment in jail.

The fifth exchange since the truce took effect last month comes as negotiations are set to begin on the next phase of the ceasefire, which should pave the way for a permanent end to the war.

Or Levy, Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, who were all seized during Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack that sparked the war, "crossed the border into Israeli territory" on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

With their return, 73 out of 251 hostages taken during the attack now remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Jubilant crowds in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv cheered as they watched live footage of the three hostages, flanked by masked gunmen, brought on stage in Deir el-Balah before being handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

But the joy at their release was quickly overtaken by concern for their condition, with all three appearing thin and pale.

In the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, relatives and supporters gathered to welcome inmates released by Israel, embracing them and cheering as they stepped off the bus that brought them from nearby Ofer prison.

Israel's prison service said that "183 terrorists... were released" to the West Bank, annexed east Jerusalem and Gaza.