Gaza ceasefire: Hamas, Israel ready for prisoner, hostage exchange

Hamas stand guard before the release of hostages held in Gaza, in Khan Yunis on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Hamas and allied groups arrived at a site in Khan Younis in Gaza ahead of the handover of Israeli hostages on Thursday, Hamas sources and witnesses said.

A spokesman said on telegram the group "completed procedures to hand over two Israeli hostages." Three Israeli hostages are expected to be freed on Thursday in return for 110 Palestinian prisoners, 30 of them minors.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu identified the three Israelis as Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger and Gadi Moses, adding that five Thai citizens held in Gaza would also be freed.

Hamas has so far released seven hostages, with 290 prisoners freed in exchange.