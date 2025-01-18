Gaza ceasefire deal: Israel says 737 prisoners will be freed in first phase

Photo: Reuters

Israel's justice ministry has said 737 prisoners and detainees will be freed as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal which was approved on Saturday.

In a statement on its website, the justice ministry said "the government approves" the "release (of) 737 prisoners and detainees" currently in the custody of the prison service.

After meeting for more than six hours, the Israeli government ratified the agreement that could pave the way for an end to the 15-month-old war in the Palestinian enclave, which Hamas controls.

Under the deal, the three-stage ceasefire starts with an initial six-week phase when hostages held by Hamas will be exchanged for prisoners detained by Israel.

Thirty-three of the 98 remaining Israeli hostages, including women, children, and men over 50, were due to be freed in this phase.