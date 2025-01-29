Gaza ceasefire: 3 men to be released on Saturday, Israel says

People hold placards bearing portraits of Palestinians currently detained by Israel, during a protest in solidarity with them in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that three men being held hostage by Hamas were due to be released in a fourth exchange on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"According to the agreement, the next phase, in which three additional hostages (living men) are expected to be released, will take place on Saturday. The families will be informed of the names of those to be released on Friday," the prime minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

