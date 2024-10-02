France, US, Britain help down Iran missiles fired at Israel

The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
France said on Wednesday it had mobilised its military resources in the Middle East to counter what it called the Iranian threat and Germany warned the region risked being set on fire after Tehran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.
"France condemns the attack on Israel by ballistic missiles fired from Iran. It reiterates its absolute commitment to the security of Israel. It participated through its military means in the Middle East to counter the Iranian threat," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
It gave no further details on what role it had played in countering the Iranian attack, but an official said France had participated on Tuesday night to stop Iranian missiles.
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke to his US counterpart Antony Blinken to coordinate diplomatic efforts and will hold talks in Berlin with his counterpart on Wednesday.
The French ministry said it had convened a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday afternoon.
Paris sent a warship for the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday after a helicopter carrier set off on Monday to position itself in case of mass evacuations.
The Pentagon said on Tuesday that two US Navy destroyers fired about a dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles aimed at Israel.
Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters that no other US military assets were used to shoot down the missiles, which were all fired from inside Iran.
UK armed forces "played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation" as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel late Tuesday, British Defence Secretary John Healey said.
Britain has a major military base in Cyprus and UK fighter jets were involved in supporting Israel during Tuesday night's attack, British media reported.
The UK performed a similar role in April, when Iran last attacked Israel with missiles and drones, with reports then that Royal Air Force (RAF) jets helped to shoot down some of the drones.
In a statement late Tuesday, Healey condemned Iran's latest actions.
"British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East," he added.
"I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism.
"The UK stands fully behind Israel's right to defend its country and its people against threats."
Healey was on Wednesday set to visit Cyprus to meet UK troops who are also preparing for the possibility of evacuating British citizens from Lebanon.
The UK government has chartered a plane which is due to fly its citizens out of Lebanon on Wednesday.
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women
Roughly 8,000 celeb-bait scams taken down from Facebook, Instagram
Weakening Krathon expected to hit land early on Thursday
The explosion at Miyazaki Airport caused a crater seven metres wide and one metre deep in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway
The discovery could shed light on the icy worlds in the mysterious outer reaches of our Solar System