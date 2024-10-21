Ben Gurion airport reopens after brief halt to flights, Israel authority says

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Israel's airport authority on Monday resumed operations at the country's main airport, Ben Gurion, after briefly closing its airspace.

"The airport is open for landings and departures," the airport authority said in a statement, while Israeli media reported a "suspicious object" being spotted near the facility that had led to the closure of the facility for about 30 minutes.

Earlier, Israel's airport authority halted the takeoff and landing of flights at Ben Gurion airport.