Israel-Hamas ceasefire: First trucks carrying aid arrive in Gaza after truce, says UN

Aid trucks wait near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, January 19, 2025. Photo: Reuters file

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Sunday after a truce between Israel and Hamas went into effect, the United Nations said.

"First trucks of supplies started entering" minutes after the ceasefire took effect on Sunday morning, UN aid official Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN's OCHA aid agency for the Palestinian territories, said on X.

"A massive effort has been underway over the past days from humanitarian partners to load and prepare to distribute a surge of aid across all of Gaza."

