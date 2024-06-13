Fire erupts on ship after attack off Yemen

A picture taken on March 7, 2024 shows the Rubymar cargo ship partly submerged off the coast of Yemen after a Houthi missile attack. — Photo AFP file

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 6:13 PM

A merchant ship caught fire after being attacked off Yemen, a British maritime security agency said on Thursday, following months of attacks in the area by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The ship was hit by "two unknown projectiles, which has resulted in a fire on board", said the navy-run United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors security incidents.

According to security firm Ambrey, the ship was hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden, south of war-torn Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country.

"Merchant shipping is advised to stay well clear of the affected vessel and halt crew deck movements," Ambrey said, adding that the ship "aligned with the Houthi target profile".

The Houthis, who are at war with a Saudi-led coalition after ousting the government from Sanaa in 2014, have launched scores of drone and missile attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November.

They say their targeting of the vital trade route is in support of Palestinians during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the Houthis struck the Tutor, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, southwest of rebel-held Hodeida, claiming to have used seaborne and aerial drones, and ballistic missiles.