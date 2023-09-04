Explosion at coal mine in Iran's north kills 6

The US Treasury and State Departments impose sanctions and visa restrictions on 37 people in 13 countries
An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has killed six workers, state media reported on Monday.
The blast took place in a tunnel at a depth of 400 metres (440 yards) in the northern city of Damghan, said the official IRNA news agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.
"Six miners were trapped underground on Sunday when the coal mine explosion took place in Damghan," IRNA said.
Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered Monday morning, it added.
IRNA showed footage of other workers at the site trying to recover the remains of their colleagues' bodies from under the rubble.
In May 2021, two miners died in a collapse at the same mining site, local media reported at the time.
At Azad Shahr city in northern Iran, in 2017, 43 miners were killed after a coal mine blast, triggering anger toward Iranian authorities.
ALSO READ:
The US Treasury and State Departments impose sanctions and visa restrictions on 37 people in 13 countries
Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti says 10 Afghans who were taking part in politics to be deported despite being in the country legally
He was undergoing treatment for diabetes in a private hospital for three months
A preliminary investigation found that she fired a pump-action shotgun which she had brought to the school in a tube for carrying papers
Denmark and Sweden experienced a series of public protests this year where anti-Islam activists burned or otherwise damaged copies of the Holy book
The quake was at a depth of 48 kilometres and triggered a tsunami warning
It bridges the chasm between theoretical knowledge and practical application and instils a lifelong learning mindset that stays through the prime of productivity
Large-scale clean energy projects are moving the dial on climate change mitigation efforts in the UAE, according to Al Mazrouei