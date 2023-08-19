Egypt's president pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Reuters file photo

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 1:44 PM Last updated: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 1:45 PM

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has pardoned a number of prisoners, including prominent Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma, state TV said on Saturday.

Douma, a prominent opposition campaigner, was sentenced to life in 2015 over the 2011 revolt against long-time president Hosni Mubarak.

He rose to prominence during the uprising that drove Mubarak from power and was also a key protest leader against former president Mohammed Mursi.

More to follow

