Egyptians exhume the dead as historic cemetery partially razed

A partial view of demolished structures in Sayeda Aisha cemetery in Egypt's capital Cairo, as part of an ongoing government project to construct new roads and infrastructure. AFP File Photo

Twenty years after burying him, Egyptian architect Ahmed el-Meligui was forced to exhume his grandfather's remains from a historic Cairo cemetery that is being partially razed to accommodate the growing mega-city.

"Death itself is a tragedy. Here, you are reliving that tragedy all over again," said the 43-year-old, who had 23 other relatives also removed from their family tomb, located in a sprawling cemetery known as the City of the Dead in Old Cairo.

Construction on a new fly-over bridge being carried out near the historic Basatin cemetery in east-central Cairo as part of new government infrastructure projects. AFP File Photo

Since 2020, thousands of graves have been demolished at the Unesco-listed World Heritage site, one of the oldest necropolises in the Muslim world.

It is the latest piece of Cairo's history to be torn apart as authorities aggressively remake parts of the city, a longtime cultural beacon of the Arab world.

The Egyptian government says the cemetery's destruction is necessary to build new roads and bridges that they hope will improve traffic in the congested, densely populated capital, home to around 22 million people.

But it is a painful ordeal for families like Meligui's, whose 105-year-old family tomb, built in traditional Islamic style with grand wooden doors and a spacious courtyard, is slated for demolition.

"I had to separate the bones of the men from the women," the father of three said, describing an Islamic burial custom.

"The most heartbreaking moment was when I found the shroud of my grandfather, who raised me, torn and tattered. The bones fell down and I had to gather them up from the ground," he said, holding a photo of his maternal grandparents and their four children taken more than 50 years ago.

Speaking from his luxury home in west Cairo, Meligui said he had the remains transported in a hearse to be reinterred at a new cemetery in Fayoum province, around 100 km away.

The Egyptian government has offered alternative burial sites outside Cairo to families, but these cemeteries are smaller and more remote, according to several people whose families have tombs there.

A view of the cemeteries that were demolished in Qarafa Imam al-shafi'i cemetery across The City of the Dead for a new construction project on Salah Salem Road in Cairo. Reuters File Photo

An official at Egypt's planning ministry told AFP the government "understands the grief of citizens" but said the process is ultimately for "the public interest".

A massive concrete bridge now cuts through the cemetery, connecting Cairo's eastern district of Mokattam with the central and western part of the capital -- cutting the previous hour-long commute in half.

"The whole area has changed dramatically," said Meligui, who owns a construction company.

Not far from his family's burial ground, the Khayalah cemetery was completely razed in April 2020 and replaced with a bustling new multi-lane highway.

Mokhtar, a 63-year-old jewellery maker who asked to use a pseudonym to speak freely, said he felt "indescribable pain" when exhuming his family members, including his sister, just five months after her burial.

"Imagine digging up your family's graves with your own hands and gathering their bones into bags," he said.

Mokhtar, who used to visit the cemetery monthly, arranged for new shrouds and a hearse to rebury his maternal family's remains in a government-provided lot.