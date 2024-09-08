Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasises long-standing relations with UAE

Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:25 AM Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 7:27 AM

Dr Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, has emphasised the long-standing, privileged relations between Egypt and the UAE, noting their continuous growth and development across various fields.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during his ongoing visit to the UAE, the Minister said that the Egypt-UAE relations are built on solid foundations, with shared bonds between the two brotherly peoples, and a very high level of coordination between the leadership of both countries.

He added, "There is political coordination at the highest level between the leadership of the two countries, and there are also very strong economic relations based on mutual benefit. We are pleased with the significant growth in these relations and the remarkable increase in UAE investments in Egypt."

He praised the care and attention given to the Egyptian community residing in the UAE, commending the significant progress the UAE has made in various sectors, including digital transformation, sustainability, AI, and other fields.