Egypt condemns 'international silence on violations of the law' by Israel: foreign minister

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 4:59 PM

Egypt on Thursday condemned "international silence on violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel" at a Paris conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza, under bombardment by Israel since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

"What the Israeli government is doing far exceeds the right to self-defence," Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry told the conference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, complaining of an "imbalance" in "the international conscience".

