UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Donate Dh30 to help Gaza as humanitarian organisation resumes relief operations

Anera, an on-ground partner of Dubai Cares, paused its activities after the attacks on aid workers

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
A woman sits with a child as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter at a tent camp. — Reuters
A woman sits with a child as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter at a tent camp. — Reuters

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 11:28 AM

Last updated: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 11:31 AM

With donations pouring in from the UAE community, a humanitarian organisation has resumed its relief operations in Gaza.

Anera — an on-ground partner of Dubai Cares for the 'Gaza In Our Hearts' Ramadan fundraiser — paused operations earlier this month after the attacks on aid workers.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"After the killing of Anera staff member Mousa Shawwa, followed by the attack that killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, we made the difficult but necessary decision to pause aid operations on April 2," its president Sean Carroll said in a statement.


Now, the group said the circumstances "have changed sufficiently" to resume operations.

All funds raised through the Dubai Cares' Ramadan campaign will continue to be directed to Anera, allowing the group to provide hot meals, food baskets, and emergency shelter tents to the people of Gaza.

Since the fundraiser started, the UAE's Good Samaritans have shown unwavering support.

Here's how to donate:

  • Via SMS: Text the word "donation" to 9030, 9090, 9300, 9600 and 9900 to donate Dh30, Dh90, Dh300, Dh600 or Dh900, respectively through Etisalat by e& and Du.
  • Online: Visit www.dubaicares.ae
  • Crowdfunding: Launching your own campaign on the Dubai Cares platform, https://fundraising.dubaicares.ae/
  • Bank deposit: Making a direct financial donation to Dubai Cares' bank account or with a cheque addressed to Dubai Cares

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World