UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Drone hits school in Israeli resort city of Eilat: Army

The Israeli military did not confirm the origin of the drone and no group has so far claimed responsibility

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Red Sea port city Eilat. Image use for illustrative purpose. — AFP file
Red Sea port city Eilat. Image use for illustrative purpose. — AFP file

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 9:33 PM

A unidentified drone on Thursday hit an elementary school in the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat, causing damage and panic, the Israeli military said.

No one was physically hurt in the explosion but paramedics were treating seven people for shock, said an army spokeswoman at the scene, details that were separately confirmed by emergency services.

Local residents clustered around the school complex, which was cordoned off by dozens of soldiers and police officers, an AFP reporter saw.

The Israeli military did not confirm the origin of the drone and no group has so far claimed responsibility.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed repeated missile and drone attacks aimed at Israel as they step up a campaign of disruptive strikes also targeting US forces in the region during Israel's war with Hamas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ongoing war erupted when Hamas militants crossed from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

More than 10,800 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes unleashed in the Gaza Strip, the majority civilians, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.

ALSO READ:


More news from World