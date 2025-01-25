Dozens of freed Palestinians reach Ramallah; crowds erupt in joy

Photo: Reuters File

Crowds of Palestinians erupted in joy as they welcomed dozens of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel who arrived aboard buses in Ramallah, an AFP journalist reported.

Stepping off the bus in grey tracksuits, many prisoners were raised onto the shoulders of people waiting, while others walked through the crowd.

Seventy Palestinian prisoners also arrived aboard buses in Egypt on Saturday after being released from Israel, according to state-linked Egyptian media. Al-Qahera News said the prisoners were those "deported" by Israel, and said they would be transferred to Egyptian hospitals for treatment.

Seventy of the 200 Palestinian prisoners would be deported outside of Gaza and the West Bank, Hamas said in an earlier statement.