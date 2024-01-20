Denial of Palestinian statehood unacceptable, says UN chief

A flare falls over Gaza as seen from Sderot, southern Israel. — Reuters

Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 9:39 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 10:42 PM

The right of the Palestinian people to build their own state "must be recognised by all", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Uganda on Saturday.

"The refusal to accept a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people, are unacceptable," the UN leader insisted in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Such a stance "would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security; exacerbate polarisation; and embolden extremists everywhere," Guterres warned.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The right of the Palestinian people to build their own state must be recognised by all."

The ongoing bloodshed in the Palestinian Gaza territory was prompted by the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas fighters.

Israel's relentless bombardment and ground offensive since then have killed at least 24,927 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government's health ministry.

ALSO READ:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has deplored the "inhuman living conditions" in the small coastal territory, of 2.4 million inhabitants, many of whom have been displaced by the Israeli action.

On Monday, Guterres appealed for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The United States, Israel's main ally and key supporter in its war against Hamas, has also recently reiterated its support for the creation of a Palestinian state.

In recent days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed his opposition to the creation of a viable Palestinian state, drawing criticism from his American ally.