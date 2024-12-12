Chemical weapons watchdog warns of dangers of Syria strikes

Smoke billows on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus following Israeli airstrikes. Israel conducted more than 100 air strikes on military targets in Syria on December 9, including a research centre Western countries suspected of having links to chemical weapons production in Damascus, a war monitor said.AFP

Strikes on Syrian chemical weapons sites risk contaminating and destroying valuable evidence, the head of the international watchdog warned on Thursday, admitting the group did not yet know whether sites have been affected.

There has been widespread global concern about the fate of Syria's stockpile of chemical weapons since the dramatic overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

On Monday, Israel said it had struck "remaining chemical weapons or long-range missiles and rockets in order that they will not fall in the hands of extremists".

The director-general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Fernando Arias, said his group was "following closely" reports of strikes on military facilities.

"We do not know yet whether these strikes have affected chemical weapons related sites. Such airstrikes could create a risk of contamination," said Arias in a speech.

"Another real risk would be the destruction of valuable evidence for investigations by different independent international bodies related to past use of chemical weapons," he added.