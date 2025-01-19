Ceasefire brings hope in Gaza; Red Cross retrieving first Israeli hostages from Hamas

On the left, a displaced Palestinian stands with her belongings amidst rubbles. On the right, people hold posters of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas. Photo: Reuters

Palestinians poured into the streets to celebrate and headed back to the rubble of their bombed-out homes on Sunday, as the Red Cross went to retrieve the first hostages to be freed under a ceasefire deal that halted fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The truce finally took effect after a three-hour delay, during which Israeli forces pounded Gaza from the air in a final blitz, killing 13 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was on its way to collect from Hamas the first hostages to go free under the ceasefire deal, an official involved in the operation told Reuters.

Hamas identified three women as the first hostages it would release on Sunday under the agreement, which calls for 33 of the 98 Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza to go free over a six-week first phase, in return for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

When the shooting stopped, Palestinians burst into the streets, some in celebration, others to visit the graves of relatives.

"I feel like at last I found some water to drink after getting lost in the desert for 15 months. I feel alive again," Aya, a displaced woman from Gaza City who has been sheltering in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip for over a year, told Reuters via a chat app.

In the north of the territory, where some of the most intense Israeli airstrikes and battles with the militants took place, people picked their way on narrow roads through a devastated landscape of rubble and twisted metal.

Armed Hamas fighters drove through the southern city of Khan Younis with crowds cheering and chanting. Hamas policemen, dressed in blue police uniform, deployed in some areas after months of trying to keep out of sight to avoid Israeli strikes.

People who had gathered to cheer the fighters chanted "Greetings to Al-Qassam Brigades" - the armed wing of Hamas.

"All the resistance factions are staying in spite of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu," one fighter told Reuters. "This is a ceasefire, a full and comprehensive one God willing, and there will be no return to war in spite of him."

The streets in shattered Gaza City in the north of the territory were already busy with groups of people waving the Palestinian flag and filming the scenes on their mobile phones. Several carts loaded with household possessions travelled down a thoroughfare scattered with rubble and debris.

Gaza City resident Ahmed Abu Ayham, 40, sheltering with his family in Khan Younis, said the scene of destruction in his home city was "dreadful", adding that while the ceasefire may have spared lives it was no time for celebrations.

"We are in pain, deep pain and it is time that we hug one another and cry."