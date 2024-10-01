Attacks in southeast Iran kill six: state media

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 4:49 PM

At least six people were killed on Tuesday in separate attacks in the restive southeastern region of Iran, state media reported.

By AFP Follow us on







"Four people, including three military personnel, were killed in a terrorist attack in Bent," a small town in southern Sistan-Baluchistan, the official IRNA news agency said.

It also reported that two police officers were shot dead in their car in the town of Khash in the same province.

The Pakistan-based Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice in Arabic) on its social media channels claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran's poorest regions, is mostly inhabited by the minority Baloch community, who largely practise Sunni Islam in a country where the theocratic government is staunchly Shiite.