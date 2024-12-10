At the Syrian border, travellers gesture 'V' for victory

Syrian migrants wait at the Cilvegozu border gate to cross into Syria, in the Turkish town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey, on December 10, 2024. — Reuters

At the Syrian border, instead of the usual army or customs officers, travellers are greeted by a smiling rebel named Ali with a gun slung over his shoulder.

They flash back to him the "V" for victory sign as he waves them through without checks.

"The time of oppression and injustice is over," said the bearded man in his fifties. "It is as if we were born again."

He's referring to the rule of Syria's long-time president Bashar Al Assad, who was ousted on Sunday after a lightning offensive of less than two weeks by Islamist-led rebels.

The surprise advance took place more than 13 years after Assad's crackdown on anti-government protests ignited Syria's civil war — which killed more than 500,000 people and forced half of the population to flee their homes.

"We are local fighters. We took control of the Jdeidet Yabous border post" between Lebanon and Syria "when they all left", he added.

Just two days ago, Syrian soldiers were at this checkpoint, examining identities, searching travellers, asking them a thousand questions and extorting money from them.

The border post stands uncharacteristically empty.

Bearded rebels and children take selfies on a tank abandoned by Syrian forces in their flight.

Above the passport counters, a portrait of Assad remains untouched, unlike other images destroyed by both looters and rebels.

In the customs director's office, medicines lie scattered across the floor. Drawers are wide open.

The duty-free store has been completely ransacked. A nearby supermarket has also been looted.