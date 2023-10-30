At least 8,306 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7, says ministry

By Reuters Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 3:18 PM

At least 8,306 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,457 children, in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Monday.

The death toll in West Bank rose to 329 Palestinians since January, including 121 deaths since October 7, the Palestinian health ministry in the Israel-occupied West Bank also said in a statement.

